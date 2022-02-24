Dr. Scott Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Simon, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Simon, MD
Dr. Scott Simon, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from Rush University Medical Center and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon's Office Locations
-
1
La Jolla Urology Medical Group9834 Genesee Ave Ste 416, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Simon is an excellent doctor. He is very professional and always takes time to listen to your concerns
About Dr. Scott Simon, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1841237955
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Clinic Arizona
- Loyola Medical Center|Loyola University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College
- Rush University Medical Center
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Simon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simon speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
