Dr. Scott Slagis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Copper Queen Community Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Tucson Orthopaedic Institute - East Office5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 784-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 2424 N Wyatt Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 784-6200
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Copper Queen Community Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I can’t thank Dr. S. Slag is enough for helping me to walk again! What a miracle - from the wheelchair to walking and going for hikes on Mt. Lemmon! Dr. Slagis replaced both of my hips. Thanks to him, I can walk and enjoy life once again! I know Dr. Slagis only as a very caring and skilled doctor. Frankly, I miss him! Dorothy Pagliantii
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407857196
- U Ariz College Of Medicine
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Slagis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slagis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slagis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slagis works at
Dr. Slagis speaks Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Slagis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slagis.
