Dr. Scott Slater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Slater, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Slater, MD
Dr. Scott Slater, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.
Dr. Slater works at
Dr. Slater's Office Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Internists and Consultants PC51 Bayview St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 775-2295
-
2
Cape Cod Hospital27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 771-1800MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Falmouth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slater?
Dr. S. takes time to explain diagnosis and really listens to patients concerns. He explains treatment options clearly. Never seems rushed. Just what a fine Doc should be!
About Dr. Scott Slater, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1518918291
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slater has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slater works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Slater. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.