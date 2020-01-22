Overview of Dr. Scott Slater, MD

Dr. Scott Slater, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.



Dr. Slater works at Pulmonary Internists/Consultnts in Hyannis, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.