Dr. Scott Slavis, MD

Urology
4.0 (27)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Slavis, MD

Dr. Scott Slavis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Southern Florida and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Slavis works at Cleveland Clinic Urology in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Slavis' Office Locations

    Cleveland Clinic Urology
    3131 La Canada St Ste 217, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 796-8669
    Urology Specialists of Nevada
    6190 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-0814

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 30, 2019
    I've been under Dr. Slavis' care since 2012, first with prostate cancer and then with urinary damage caused by cancer treatments. He's dedicated, very knowledgeable, and he cares. No other finer doctor in Las Vegas.
    About Dr. Scott Slavis, MD

    • Urology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1700879053
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • La Co Harbor Ucls Med Center
    • UCLA Medical Center
    • University Of Southern Florida
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Slavis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slavis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slavis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slavis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slavis works at Cleveland Clinic Urology in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Slavis’s profile.

    Dr. Slavis has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slavis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Slavis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slavis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slavis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slavis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

