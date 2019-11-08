See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Scott Slayden, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Scott Slayden, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (90)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Slayden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.

Dr. Slayden works at Reproductive Biology Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like In Vitro Fertilization and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Stephanie Grogan, MD
Dr. Stephanie Grogan, MD
4.7 (38)
View Profile
Dr. Keri Holloway, MD
Dr. Keri Holloway, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jose Garcia, MD
Dr. Jose Garcia, MD
4.4 (32)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Reproductive Biology Associates
    1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 277-3361
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 366-2154
  3. 3
    LL04 Westbrooke Way, Atlanta, GA 30319 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 250-1734
  4. 4
    Reproductive Biology Associates (Lawrenceville)
    500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 330, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 277-3361
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (85)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Slayden?

    Nov 08, 2019
    Dr. Slayden was awesome. We of course are pregnant and couldn't be more happy. He was so personable and caring about all of our concerns. We did the IUI and it was a success the first try. We could not recommend a more perfect doctor to help make our dreams of becoming parents come true! Yall ROCK! The Steele Family God bless
    Tiffany S. — Nov 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Slayden, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Slayden, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Slayden to family and friends

    Dr. Slayden's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Slayden

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Slayden, MD.

    About Dr. Scott Slayden, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912966797
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Slayden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slayden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slayden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slayden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slayden has seen patients for In Vitro Fertilization and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slayden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    90 patients have reviewed Dr. Slayden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slayden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slayden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slayden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Slayden, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.