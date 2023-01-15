See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Scott Sledge, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (159)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Sledge, MD

Dr. Scott Sledge, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.

Dr. Sledge works at SCOTT L. SLEDGE MD PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sledge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scott L. Sledge MD PA
    155 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 211, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 494-9600
  2. 2
    William W White MD PA
    19016 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 494-9600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 159 ratings
    Patient Ratings (159)
    5 Star
    (154)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 15, 2023
    I've lived with shoulder pain for several years, Dr. Sledge thought he could reduce my pain with shoulder surgery. We did an MRI and he confirmed what he suspected was wrong with my shoulder. I had shoulder surgery in December 2022 and the surgery was extremely successful in my opinion because the pain post-surgery was better than my everyday pain before the surgery. His office staff and surgical staff are all extremely professional and on point with their duties. I am currently doing PT and trying to gain mobility in the shoulder, but the pain level post-surgery was higher than the pain after the surgery and while doing PT. I would highly recommend Dr. Sledge and his team to anyone who has shoulder problems.
    Tim Timmerman — Jan 15, 2023
    About Dr. Scott Sledge, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104930361
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas At Dallas
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Sledge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sledge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sledge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sledge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sledge works at SCOTT L. SLEDGE MD PA in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sledge’s profile.

    Dr. Sledge has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sledge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    159 patients have reviewed Dr. Sledge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sledge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sledge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sledge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

