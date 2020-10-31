Dr. Scott Slivka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slivka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Slivka, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Slivka, MD
Dr. Scott Slivka, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Columbus Regional Hospital.
Dr. Slivka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Slivka's Office Locations
-
1
Cincinnati Sportsmedicine and Orthopaedic Center Inc.6010 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 246-7000
-
2
Group Health Associates55 Progress Pl, Cincinnati, OH 45246 Directions (513) 346-5000
- 3 3035 Hamilton Mason Rd Ste 101, Fairfield Township, OH 45011 Directions (513) 856-9888
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Columbus Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slivka?
I have been a patient. He fixed my hip and a broken wrist. He is an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Scott Slivka, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1457391021
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Depauw U.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slivka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slivka accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slivka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slivka works at
Dr. Slivka has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slivka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Slivka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slivka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slivka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slivka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.