Overview of Dr. Scott Slivka, MD

Dr. Scott Slivka, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Columbus Regional Hospital.



Dr. Slivka works at Group Health TriHealth Physician Partners in Mason, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and Fairfield Township, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.