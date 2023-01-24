Dr. Scott Smetana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smetana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Smetana, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Smetana, MD
Dr. Scott Smetana, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Smetana works at
Dr. Smetana's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Associates of Colorado Springs2770 N Union Blvd Ste 240, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 471-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Eye Associates of Colorado Springs North10035 Pearl Pass Vw Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80924 Directions (719) 471-2020Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday6:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Colorado Eye Assoc2920 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 636-3937
-
4
Eye Associates of Pueblo3707 Parker Blvd, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 471-2020Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smetana?
Dr. Smetana concentrates completely on his patients and Dr. Forrester would be very proud of him.
About Dr. Scott Smetana, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1336105105
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- University Of Kansas Kansas City Ks
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smetana has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smetana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smetana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smetana works at
Dr. Smetana has seen patients for Stye, Floaters and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smetana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Smetana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smetana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smetana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smetana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.