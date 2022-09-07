Overview of Dr. Scott Smilen, MD

Dr. Scott Smilen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Smilen works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.