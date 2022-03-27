Overview of Dr. Scott Smith, DPM

Dr. Scott Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Richardson, TX. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Metroplex Foot & Ankle LLP in Richardson, TX with other offices in Garland, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.