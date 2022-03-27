Dr. Scott Smith, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Smith, DPM
Overview of Dr. Scott Smith, DPM
Dr. Scott Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Richardson, TX. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Podiatric Surgical Associates of North Texas Llp3201 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 106, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 226-0774
Metroplex Foot & Ankle LLP6330 Broadway Blvd Ste D2, Garland, TX 75043 Directions (972) 226-0774
Metroplex Foot & Ankle3600 Gaston Ave Ste 1056, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 827-8864
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My hubby sees Dr Smith. So when I twisted my ankle I made an appointment with dr smith. That was over five years ago and now I see him regularly for my diabetic foot exams.
About Dr. Scott Smith, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
