Overview of Dr. Scott Smith, MD

Dr. Scott Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.