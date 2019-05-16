Dr. Scott Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Smith, MD
Dr. Scott Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
New Directions Health and Wellness LLC5431 W Pinnacle Pointe Dr Ste 104, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 268-6404
New Directions Health & Wellness5501 W Pinnacle Pointe Dr, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 268-6404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor! I had a total hysterectomy and was lost on what hormone therapy to go with! It was a blessing that I found Dr Smith!
About Dr. Scott Smith, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech/Nw Tx Hospital
- Northwest Texas Hospital
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Texas Technical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
