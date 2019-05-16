Overview of Dr. Scott Smith, MD

Dr. Scott Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.



Dr. Smith works at New Directions Health and Wellness LLC in Rogers, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.