Overview of Dr. Scott Smith, MD

Dr. Scott Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX and Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.