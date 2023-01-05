Dr. Scott Smukalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smukalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Smukalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Smukalla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Smukalla works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Gastroenterology Associates240 E 38th St Fl 23, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 754-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smukalla?
He's been great. He is smart & kind, and considering my family history, appropriately conservative with my care.
About Dr. Scott Smukalla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1821380726
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smukalla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smukalla accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smukalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smukalla works at
Dr. Smukalla has seen patients for Constipation, Celiac Disease and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smukalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Smukalla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smukalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smukalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smukalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.