Dr. Scott So, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott So, MD
Dr. Scott So, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.
Dr. So's Office Locations
Pacific Eye Associates2100 Webster St Ste 214, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 923-3007
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Never waited more than 15 minutes to see technician and doctor. Entire staff very helpful. Felt comfortable with the Covid-19 precautions.
About Dr. Scott So, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1942229984
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Institute-Ucla
- Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- Tufts-New England Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. So has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. So accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. So has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. So speaks Cantonese, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. So. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. So.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. So, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. So appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.