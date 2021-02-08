Overview

Dr. Scott Sobieraj, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Sobieraj works at Trinity Medical Cardiology in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.