See All Neurosurgeons in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Scott Soleau, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Scott Soleau, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Soleau, MD

Dr. Scott Soleau, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Soleau works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Soleau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The NeuroMedical Center Clinic
    10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 768-2050
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Baton Rouge
    500 Rue de la Vie St Ste 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 768-2050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center
    10105 Park Rowe Cir, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 763-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Traumatic Brain Injury

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Diseases Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Head and Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
    • Louisiana Workers Compensation
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Verity Healthnet
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Soleau?

    Jan 08, 2019
    Extremely satisfied from beginning to end. Dr. Soleau's professionalism, manners, respect, honesty and talent is of the highest quality. In addition his staff and associates also are among the best that I have ever been associated with in the Medical Field.
    Leo F. Bennett, II in Zachary, LA — Jan 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Soleau, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Soleau, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Soleau to family and friends

    Dr. Soleau's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Soleau

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Soleau, MD.

    About Dr. Scott Soleau, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003805466
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Utah Department of Neurosurgery, SLC, UT
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Utah
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Soleau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soleau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soleau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soleau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soleau works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Soleau’s profile.

    Dr. Soleau has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soleau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Soleau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soleau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soleau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soleau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Soleau, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.