Overview of Dr. Scott Soleau, MD

Dr. Scott Soleau, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Soleau works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.