Dr. Scott Solomon, MD

Hematology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Solomon, MD

Dr. Scott Solomon, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Solomon works at Blood & Marrow Transplnt Grp GA in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Solomon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Blood & Marrow Transplnt Grp GA
    5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 1000, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-1930

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Osteosarcoma
Acute Leukemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Osteosarcoma

Treatment frequency



Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 15, 2022
    Dean Demos — Oct 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Solomon's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Solomon

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Scott Solomon, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285601831
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland At Baltimore
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology
    Board Certifications
