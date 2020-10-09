Overview of Dr. Scott Sonnier, MD

Dr. Scott Sonnier, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Touro Infirmary.



Dr. Sonnier works at Crescent City Hematology/Oncolo in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.