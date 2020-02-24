Dr. Scott Spencer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Spencer, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Spencer, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Locations
St Joseph Health Pulmonry Assoc.2700 E 29th St Ste 260, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 774-0012
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. You can't find a physician with better knowledge and bed side manners. My husband and myself are both seeing him and are extremely happy with his care. Lois & Eddie Robinson College Station, Tx
About Dr. Scott Spencer, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- U Tenn
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Texas A&M University
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
