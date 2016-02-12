Dr. Spendlove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott Spendlove, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Spendlove, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lourdes Medical Center.
Dr. Spendlove works at
Locations
Lynx Healthcare7401 W Hood Pl Ste 200, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 591-0070
Pinnacle Pain Center Ps12709 E Mirabeau Pkwy Bldg A, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 591-0070
Lourdes Health Network520 N 4th Ave, Pasco, WA 99301 Directions (509) 591-0070Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lourdes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Direct, knowledgeable, and he has an affable personality. I'd recommend him to anybody in need of his services.
About Dr. Scott Spendlove, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spendlove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spendlove has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spendlove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spendlove speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Spendlove. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spendlove.
