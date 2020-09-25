Dr. Spiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Spiro, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Spiro, MD
Dr. Scott Spiro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Spiro works at
Dr. Spiro's Office Locations
Spiro Plastic Surgery, LLC.101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 510, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-5907
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spiro and his team have been nothing but wonderful! My surgery has been affected by a family situation during its initial schedule and then the coronavirus pandemic hit which cancelled all elective procedures statewide indefinitely. All throughout, Dr. Spiro and his team gave me flexibility, kept me informed, and have made me feel safe and very supported. Dr. Spiro met with me at every appointment (in person and virtual), answering all my questions pre- and post- surgery as well as explain anything that came up. I can't say enough great things about my entire experience. And I love the results!
About Dr. Scott Spiro, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Miami Chldns Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Medical Center (Florida)
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Muhlenberg
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiro.
