Dr. Scott Sporer, MD
Dr. Scott Sporer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Macneal Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
MOR - Chicago (Orthopedic Building)1611 W Harrison St Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 361-2111
Central DuPage Hospital - Outpatient Services25 N Winfield Rd Ste 505, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 339-2261
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Macneal Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
I am 49, bone on bone. First knee done! the text we’re amazing answering my questions just as I was thinking of that topic. I needed to reach the dr on Saturday for a question of urgency, his team called me with in 2 minutes and had it solved with in 15 mins. I was good to go and didn’t have to wait till Monday for a response. Everyone has great bed side manner and are so easy to work with! Second knee scheduled for June!! So glad I was referred to Dr. Sporer and his team, thank you for everything!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Adult Reconstruction - Rush University Medical Center
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center - Orthopedic Surgery
- The University of Iowa College of Medicine
