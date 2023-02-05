Overview of Dr. Scott Sporer, MD

Dr. Scott Sporer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Macneal Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Sporer works at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University in Chicago, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.