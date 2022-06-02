Dr. Scott Stanislaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanislaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Stanislaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Stanislaw, MD
Dr. Scott Stanislaw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Med College Of Pennslyvania.
Dr. Stanislaw's Office Locations
UT Physicians Orthopedics - Atascocita18411 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 550, Humble, TX 77346 Directions (713) 486-7400
UT Physicians Orthopedics - Fall Creek9522 N Sam Houston Pkwy E Ste 2350, Humble, TX 77396 Directions (713) 486-7400
UT Physicians Orthopedics - Kingwood601 Rockmead Dr # 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (713) 486-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough about Dr. Stanislaw. He has performed several surgeries on my hands, ankles and I had some injections. Recently, my husband had his knee scoped. The doctor and staff are very pleasant. I recommend him to anyone who needs to an orthopedic doctor.
About Dr. Scott Stanislaw, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912903238
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Med Center|Geisinger Medical Center
- Med College Of Pennslyvania
