Overview of Dr. Scott Stanislaw, MD

Dr. Scott Stanislaw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Med College Of Pennslyvania.



Dr. Stanislaw works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Humble, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.