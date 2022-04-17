See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Parker, CO
Dr. Scott Stanley, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (30)
Parker, CO
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Stanley, MD

Dr. Scott Stanley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Stanley works at Meridian Orthopedic & Spine in Parker, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stanley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Catholic Health Initiatives Colorado
    9949 S Oswego St Ste 200, Parker, CO 80134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 925-4750
  2. 2
    Denver-Vail Orthopedics, P.C.
    8101 E Lowry Blvd Ste 260, Denver, CO 80230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 463-2922
  3. 3
    Denver-Vail Orthopedics, PC
    11960 Lioness Way Ste 270, Parker, CO 80134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 778-4220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Colorado Access
    • Colorado Healthop
    • CorVel
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Pinnacol Assurance
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 17, 2022
    Very patient, took his time in explaining and answering my concerns. All staff were very friendly. Wait time was great. Very patient doctor. Highly recommend!
    — Apr 17, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Stanley, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831191931
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Skyridge Medical Center Adult and Pediatric Spine Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loyola University Medical Center Orthopaedic Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loyola University Medical Center General Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wheaton College
    Undergraduate School

