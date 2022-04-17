Overview of Dr. Scott Stanley, MD

Dr. Scott Stanley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Stanley works at Meridian Orthopedic & Spine in Parker, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.