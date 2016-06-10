Overview

Dr. Scott Starenchak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Solon, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Starenchak works at Solon Family Health Center in Solon, OH with other offices in Saint Louis, MO and Twinsburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.