Dr. Staton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Staton, MD
Dr. Scott Staton, MD
Dr. Scott Staton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College.

Office Location
Tms Neuro Solutions LLC8604 Greenville Ave Ste 201, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (469) 330-7378
I have been seeing Dr. Staton for several years now. He has been very accessible, generous with time, offers solid, truthful and factual advice. I'm in recovery and I appreciate his deep understanding of mental illness, sympathy for loss of a loved one and helps identify what recovery/help you may need. He has shared with me some of the best affirmations suited for just me. I wish everybody could see the health benefits for oneself and close family and friends to having a therapist or psychiatrist. Dr. Staton is smart, perceptive, understanding and has compassion for the two and four legged kind.
About Dr. Scott Staton, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1629270442
Education
- Cornell University Medical College
Dr. Staton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Staton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staton.
