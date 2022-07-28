See All Psychiatrists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Scott Staton, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (13)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Scott Staton, MD

Dr. Scott Staton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College.

Dr. Staton works at Jaye Crowder,MD; Stephanie Hinds,MD; Thomas L Shoaf, MD in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Staton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tms Neuro Solutions LLC
    8604 Greenville Ave Ste 201, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 330-7378

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Jul 28, 2022
I have been seeing Dr. Staton for several years now. He has been very accessible, generous with time, offers solid, truthful and factual advice. I'm in recovery and I appreciate his deep understanding of mental illness, sympathy for loss of a loved one and helps identify what recovery/help you may need. He has shared with me some of the best affirmations suited for just me. I wish everybody could see the health benefits for oneself and close family and friends to having a therapist or psychiatrist. Dr. Staton is smart, perceptive, understanding and has compassion for the two and four legged kind.
Happy Client — Jul 28, 2022
About Dr. Scott Staton, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1629270442
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Cornell University Medical College
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Staton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Staton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Staton works at Jaye Crowder,MD; Stephanie Hinds,MD; Thomas L Shoaf, MD in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Staton’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Staton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

