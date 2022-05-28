Overview

Dr. Scott Steele, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital.



Dr. Steele works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Colectomy and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.