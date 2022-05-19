Overview of Dr. Scott Stein, DO

Dr. Scott Stein, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Cuero Regional Hospital, Detar Hospital Navarro, Memorial Medical Center and Yoakum Community Hospital.



Dr. Stein works at Scott P. Stein Dopa in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.