Dr. Scott Stein, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Stein, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Cuero Regional Hospital, Detar Hospital Navarro, Memorial Medical Center and Yoakum Community Hospital.
Dr. Stein's Office Locations
Scott P. Stein Dopa601 E San Antonio St Ste 305W, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 572-9772
Scott P Stein DO PA605 E San Antonio St Ste 330E, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 572-9772
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Cuero Regional Hospital
- Detar Hospital Navarro
- Memorial Medical Center
- Yoakum Community Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Stein is a very profession, caring and well rounded physician. I moved 6 hours away and refuse to find someone new. I could never find a replacement for him. He handles your care like you’re family.
About Dr. Scott Stein, DO
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Cabrini Med Center
- Cabrini Med Center
- Meth Hospital
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
