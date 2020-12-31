Dr. Scott Steinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Steinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Steinberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Steinberg works at
Locations
Emory at Decatur Specialty Surgery2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 130, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 501-7081
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the most amazing Doctor, has a perfect bedside manner. I was so nervous about having my gastric band removed, I was having complications after having it placed 13 years ago in Texas by another Doctor. I did lots of research and found Dr. Steinberg. He was the perfect choice, God blessed me with him, I am 2 days out from surgery and feel amazing. I had my surgery at Emory Decatur the staff there was amazing as well! I would highly recommend Dr. Scott Steinberg for and of your surgical needs. Thank you Dr. Steinberg for being amazing at what you do.
About Dr. Scott Steinberg, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital
- St Vincent's Hosp & MC
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- New York University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinberg works at
Dr. Steinberg has seen patients for Obesity and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Steinberg speaks Arabic and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinberg.
