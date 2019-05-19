Dr. Scott Steinmetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinmetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Steinmetz, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Steinmetz, MD
Dr. Scott Steinmetz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.

Dr. Steinmetz's Office Locations
1
Premier Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Associates520 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 412, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Steinmetz loved him he saved my husband life My husband had stage 4 colon cancer he was the only dr would operate on him no one thought Carl will go home alive Carl passed away a year later thank you dr steinmetz for giving me one more year with Carl Linda Hamilton
About Dr. Scott Steinmetz, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1780687996
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine

