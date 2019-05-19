See All General Surgeons in Bel Air, MD
Dr. Scott Steinmetz, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (33)
Map Pin Small Bel Air, MD
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Steinmetz, MD

Dr. Scott Steinmetz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.

Dr. Steinmetz works at Premier Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Associates in Bel Air, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Steinmetz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Associates
    520 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 412, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 643-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 19, 2019
    Dr. Steinmetz loved him he saved my husband life My husband had stage 4 colon cancer he was the only dr would operate on him no one thought Carl will go home alive Carl passed away a year later thank you dr steinmetz for giving me one more year with Carl Linda Hamilton
    — May 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott Steinmetz, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780687996
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|Hospital University Penn
    • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Steinmetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinmetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steinmetz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steinmetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steinmetz works at Premier Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Associates in Bel Air, MD. View the full address on Dr. Steinmetz’s profile.

    Dr. Steinmetz has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinmetz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinmetz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinmetz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinmetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinmetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

