Overview of Dr. Scott Steinmetz, MD

Dr. Scott Steinmetz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Steinmetz works at Premier Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Associates in Bel Air, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.