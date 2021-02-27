See All Otolaryngologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Scott Stephan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.4 (7)
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Stephan, MD

Dr. Scott Stephan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Stephan works at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stephan's Office Locations

    Vanderbilt University
    2200 CHILDRENS WAY, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 936-8176
    Vanderbilt Heart Transplant
    1215 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 322-6180
    Vanderbilt Medical Group Franklin
    919 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 791-0710

Hospital Affiliations
  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bell's Palsy
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Outer Ear Infection
Bell's Palsy
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Outer Ear Infection

Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 27, 2021
    Dr Stephan rebuilt my nose with donor cartilage. He saved me in more ways than one. We all have basketball dream teams but I had Dr Stephan and Dr Turner. I had a surgery that did not go as planned and required several correcting procedures. It wasn’t until Dr Stephan rebuilt my nose that I could get really good sleep. Also I had been living on Levaquin 750mg every couple of months due to chronic sinus infections. Nowadays I average one sinus infection a year and a round of Augmentin does the trick. Dr Stephan also performed surgery on my son. He is so compassionate with children as well.
    Jennifer Rose — Feb 27, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Scott Stephan, MD
    About Dr. Scott Stephan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841403482
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
