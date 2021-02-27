Dr. Stephan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Stephan, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Stephan, MD
Dr. Scott Stephan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Stephan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stephan's Office Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt University2200 CHILDRENS WAY, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-8176
-
2
Vanderbilt Heart Transplant1215 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-6180
-
3
Vanderbilt Medical Group Franklin919 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 791-0710
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stephan?
Dr Stephan rebuilt my nose with donor cartilage. He saved me in more ways than one. We all have basketball dream teams but I had Dr Stephan and Dr Turner. I had a surgery that did not go as planned and required several correcting procedures. It wasn’t until Dr Stephan rebuilt my nose that I could get really good sleep. Also I had been living on Levaquin 750mg every couple of months due to chronic sinus infections. Nowadays I average one sinus infection a year and a round of Augmentin does the trick. Dr Stephan also performed surgery on my son. He is so compassionate with children as well.
About Dr. Scott Stephan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841403482
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephan works at
Dr. Stephan has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stephan speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.