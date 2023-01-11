Dr. Scott Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Stephens, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Stephens, MD
Dr. Scott Stephens, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from The University of Toledo Medical Center and is affiliated with Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Dr. Stephens works at
Dr. Stephens' Office Locations
-
1
OrthoNeuro New Albany5040 Forest Dr Ste 300, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (614) 890-6555Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
OrthoNeuro Pickerington1030 Refugee Rd Ste 180, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 890-6555
-
3
OrthoNeuro Dublin6785 Bobcat Way Ste 300, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 890-6555
-
4
OrthoNeuro Westerville70 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 890-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Coshocton Regional Medical Center
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stephens?
We is awesome. Performed my reverse shoulder surgery.
About Dr. Scott Stephens, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1770741902
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hospital Sports Medicine Fellowship|University Of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship
- Mount Carmel Regional Medical Center
- The University of Toledo Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephens works at
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.