Dr. Scott Stephens, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (84)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Stephens, MD

Dr. Scott Stephens, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from The University of Toledo Medical Center and is affiliated with Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Dr. Stephens works at OrthoNeuro in New Albany, OH with other offices in Pickerington, OH, Dublin, OH and Westerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stephens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoNeuro New Albany
    5040 Forest Dr Ste 300, New Albany, OH 43054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 890-6555
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    OrthoNeuro Pickerington
    1030 Refugee Rd Ste 180, Pickerington, OH 43147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 890-6555
  3. 3
    OrthoNeuro Dublin
    6785 Bobcat Way Ste 300, Dublin, OH 43016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 890-6555
  4. 4
    OrthoNeuro Westerville
    70 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 890-6555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Coshocton Regional Medical Center
  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Elbow Disorders
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 11, 2023
    We is awesome. Performed my reverse shoulder surgery.
    Janet L McCarville — Jan 11, 2023
    About Dr. Scott Stephens, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770741902
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Doctors Hospital Sports Medicine Fellowship|University Of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Carmel Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • The University of Toledo Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

