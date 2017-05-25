Dr. Steppa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Steppa, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Steppa, MD
Dr. Scott Steppa, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Towson Office205 E Joppa Rd Ste 103, Towson, MD 21286 Directions (410) 296-3448
Ratings & Reviews
Experienced and trusted among local mental health professionals, comes highly recommended. Patient and open minded.
About Dr. Scott Steppa, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1740312156
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University|University Of Md Med Sys
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Steppa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Steppa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steppa.
