Dr. Scott Steven, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Steven, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Steven works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Physicians Office
    1210 Brace Rd Ste 107, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid

Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Gland Hyperfunction
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Endocrine Disorders
Hashimoto's Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Pituitary Disease
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Thymus Disorders
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Scott Steven, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1336552397
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Steven, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steven has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steven works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Steven’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Steven. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steven.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

