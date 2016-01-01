Dr. Scott Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Stevens, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Stevens, MD
Dr. Scott Stevens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Klamath Falls, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med|St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake District Hospital and Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Dr. Stevens' Office Locations
1
Klamath Eye Center2640 Biehn St Ste 3, Klamath Falls, OR 97601 Directions (541) 884-3148Monday8:00am - 2:00pmTuesday10:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
2
Lakeview Eye Center628 N 1st St, Lakeview, OR 97630 Directions (541) 947-3357
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lake District Hospital
- Sky Lakes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- American Republic
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBMS
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Moda Health
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Oregon Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Stevens?
About Dr. Scott Stevens, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1306055413
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Eye Institute|West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Tuscon Hospital Medical Education Program|Tuscon Hospitals Medical Education Program
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med|St. Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Presbyopia, Dry Eyes and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stevens speaks Portuguese.
690 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.