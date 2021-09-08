Overview of Dr. Scott Stevens, MD

Dr. Scott Stevens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Stevens works at Bend Ophthalmology in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Corneal Erosion and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.