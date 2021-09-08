Dr. Scott Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Stevens, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Stevens, MD
Dr. Scott Stevens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Stevens' Office Locations
Bend Ophthalmology2275 NE Doctors Dr Ste 6, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 389-3166
Bend Ophthalmology2357 NE Conners Ave Ste 101, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 389-3166
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stevens is a brilliant physician whose knowledge extends to many other specialties and subjects in general. He is thorough and an excellent communicator.
About Dr. Scott Stevens, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1447235916
Education & Certifications
- ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Corneal Erosion and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
