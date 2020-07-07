Overview of Dr. Scott Stewart, MD

Dr. Scott Stewart, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Stewart works at Northeast Georgia ENT in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Braselton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.