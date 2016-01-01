Dr. Scott Storck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Storck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Storck's Office Locations
Beavercreek Office2418 Esquire Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 324-3937
Dr. Scott Storck2330 E HIGH ST, Springfield, OH 45505 Directions (937) 652-3828
Urbana Office900 Scioto St, Urbana, OH 43078 Directions (937) 652-3828
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cornea, External Disease, Refractive Surgery University Of Oklahoma School Of Medicine, Oklahoma City, Ok
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis, Indiana
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Miami University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Storck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Storck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Storck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Storck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storck.
