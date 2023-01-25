Overview

Dr. Scott Stowers, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Medical City Denton.



Dr. Stowers works at The Bariatric Experts in Frisco, TX with other offices in Abilene, TX and Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.