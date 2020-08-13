Dr. Scott Streisand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Streisand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Streisand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Streisand, MD
Dr. Scott Streisand, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mater Hosp
Dr. Streisand works at
Dr. Streisand's Office Locations
-
1
Streisand Urology7421 N University Dr Ste 106, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 601-4824
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Streisand?
Dr. Streisand takes the time to listen to his patients concerns. You don’t feel rushed. The office staff is helpful.
About Dr. Scott Streisand, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1386634103
Education & Certifications
- Mater Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Streisand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Streisand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Streisand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Streisand works at
Dr. Streisand has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Streisand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Streisand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Streisand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Streisand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Streisand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.