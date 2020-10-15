Dr. Scott Striplin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Striplin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Striplin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Striplin, MD
Dr. Scott Striplin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Striplin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Striplin's Office Locations
-
1
Scott Striplin LLC77 Starbrush Circle, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Striplin?
absolutely LOVE Dr. Striplin, his nurse and Ms. Tammy! They make me feel like I am part of their family! Thanks for being amazing!
About Dr. Scott Striplin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1205830775
Education & Certifications
- University Of So Al Med Center
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Striplin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Striplin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Striplin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Striplin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Striplin works at
Dr. Striplin has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Striplin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Striplin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Striplin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Striplin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Striplin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.