Dr. Scott Strong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Strong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Strong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Strong works at
Locations
-
1
Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Fl 16, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6868
-
2
Galter675 N Saint Clair St Ste 17-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6868
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strong?
He changed my life. Amazing surgeon. Doctors in Chicago botched me and be fixed me and I’m much healthier now. He isn’t super warm and fuzzy but he is an amazing surgeon.
About Dr. Scott Strong, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1942244694
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic|Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital|Michigan State University / Butterworth Hospital
- Mich State U/Butterworth Hosp
- University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strong works at
Dr. Strong has seen patients for Colectomy, Pelvic Abscess and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strong speaks Dutch.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Strong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.