Dr. Scott Strong, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (24)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Strong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Strong works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Pelvic Abscess and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lavin Family Pavilion
    Lavin Family Pavilion
259 E Erie St Fl 16, Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 695-6868
  2. 2
    Galter
    Galter
675 N Saint Clair St Ste 17-250, Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 695-6868

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 28, 2020
    He changed my life. Amazing surgeon. Doctors in Chicago botched me and be fixed me and I’m much healthier now. He isn’t super warm and fuzzy but he is an amazing surgeon.
    — Jul 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Strong, MD
    About Dr. Scott Strong, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Dutch
    • 1942244694
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic|Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital|Michigan State University / Butterworth Hospital
    • Mich State U/Butterworth Hosp
    • University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Strong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strong works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Strong’s profile.

    Dr. Strong has seen patients for Colectomy, Pelvic Abscess and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Strong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.