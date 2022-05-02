Overview of Dr. Scott Sullivan, MD

Dr. Scott Sullivan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital.



Dr. Sullivan works at St. Charles Surgical Hospital in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.