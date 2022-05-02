Dr. Scott Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Sullivan, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Sullivan, MD
Dr. Scott Sullivan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital.
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
Center For Restorative Breast1717 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130 Directions (504) 899-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- AVALA Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Samaritan Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
Best surgeon there is!!! So happy with results and the compassion and bedside manner received from Dr Sullivan and his entire staff. Awesome people!!
About Dr. Scott Sullivan, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- La St U Hosp
- Charity Hospital
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
