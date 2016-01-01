Dr. Scott Surowiec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surowiec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Surowiec, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Surowiec, MD
Dr. Scott Surowiec, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Surowiec's Office Locations
Associated Medical Professionals of Ny Pllc4900 Broad Rd Ste 3K, Syracuse, NY 13215 Directions (315) 492-5750
Upstate Medical University Hsp750 E Adams St Ste 8801, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-6241
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Surowiec, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Surowiec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surowiec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Surowiec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Surowiec has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Surowiec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Surowiec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surowiec.
