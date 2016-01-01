Overview of Dr. Scott Surowiec, MD

Dr. Scott Surowiec, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Surowiec works at Associated Medical Professionals of Ny Pllc in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.