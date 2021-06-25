Overview of Dr. Scott Swanson, MD

Dr. Scott Swanson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Mayo Clinic-Rochester



Dr. Swanson works at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.