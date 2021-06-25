Dr. Scott Swanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Swanson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Swanson, MD
Dr. Scott Swanson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Mayo Clinic-Rochester

Dr. Swanson's Office Locations
1
Mayo Clinic Hospital5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 342-2951
2
Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 301-8000
3
Mayo Clinic Specialty Building5779 E MAYO BLVD, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 301-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I first visited Dr. Swanson because I had a freak accident leaving me with a blood clot in my leg. Upon further inspection, they found a cancerous spot on my bladder. My vascular surgeon recommended me to Dr. Swanson. He has been nothing but fantastic! Professional, extremely knowledgeable and an exemplary surgeon. 3 years later, I am still cancer free thanks to Dr. Swanson and his excellent team!
About Dr. Scott Swanson, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1023092640
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swanson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swanson accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swanson has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.
