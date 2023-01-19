Dr. Scott Swim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Swim, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Swim, MD
Dr. Scott Swim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Community Hospital Anderson.
Dr. Swim works at
Dr. Swim's Office Locations
-
1
Central Indiana Otolaryngology2101 Jackson St Ste 115, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (317) 577-2750Tuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
Ascension St.Vincent Anderson2015 Jackson St, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (765) 649-2511
-
3
Community North Hospital - operations performed at Community North Surgery Center7250 Clearvista Dr Ste 310, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 577-2750
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Community Hospital Anderson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swim?
Dr Swim is a wonderful doctor. He is professional, caring, compassionate and takes time to explain everything in detail. I would highly recommend him to anyone with ENT issues.
About Dr. Scott Swim, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1346355310
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swim works at
Dr. Swim has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Swim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.