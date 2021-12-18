Dr. Scott Sykes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sykes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Sykes, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Sykes, MD
Dr. Scott Sykes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sykes works at
Dr. Sykes' Office Locations
-
1
Utah Eye Centers - Mount Ogden4360 WASHINGTON BLVD, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 254-5854
-
2
Mt. Ogden Surgery Center4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 419-0899Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sykes?
Miracles happen every day through the gifts, talents and skills of others. I am so grateful and blessed to have the miracle of site through the hands of Dr. Scott Sykes and his staff. I had the intraocular lenses (IOLs) replacement surgery with the PanOptix lens in Dec of 2021 and could not be happier. I am 53 yrs old and no longer need glasses, (hopefully for the rest of my life). Thanks again to Utah Eye Centers :)
About Dr. Scott Sykes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1083693204
Education & Certifications
- University Of California-San Francisco
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sykes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sykes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sykes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sykes works at
Dr. Sykes has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sykes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sykes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sykes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sykes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sykes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.