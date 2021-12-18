Overview of Dr. Scott Sykes, MD

Dr. Scott Sykes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sykes works at Utah Eye Centers - Mount Ogden in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.