Dr. Scott Sykes, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Sykes, MD

Dr. Scott Sykes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sykes works at Utah Eye Centers - Mount Ogden in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Sykes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Eye Centers - Mount Ogden
    4360 WASHINGTON BLVD, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5854
  2. 2
    Mt. Ogden Surgery Center
    4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 419-0899
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nearsightedness
Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Nearsightedness
Astigmatism
Farsightedness

Treatment frequency



Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 18, 2021
    Miracles happen every day through the gifts, talents and skills of others. I am so grateful and blessed to have the miracle of site through the hands of Dr. Scott Sykes and his staff. I had the intraocular lenses (IOLs) replacement surgery with the PanOptix lens in Dec of 2021 and could not be happier. I am 53 yrs old and no longer need glasses, (hopefully for the rest of my life). Thanks again to Utah Eye Centers :)
    Greg Swita — Dec 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Scott Sykes, MD
    About Dr. Scott Sykes, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083693204
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of California-San Francisco
    Internship
    • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Sykes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Sykes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sykes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sykes works at Utah Eye Centers - Mount Ogden in Ogden, UT.

    Dr. Sykes has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Farsightedness, and more.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sykes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sykes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sykes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

