Dr. Scott Szabo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mars, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Clarion Hospital, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Szabo works at Tri Rivers Musculoskeletal Centers in Mars, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Adhesive Capsulitis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.