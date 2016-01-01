Dr. Scott Szabo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Szabo, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Szabo, MD
Dr. Scott Szabo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mars, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Clarion Hospital, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Szabo's Office Locations
Tri Rivers Surgical Associates Inc.6998 Crider Rd Ste 110, Mars, PA 16046 Directions (866) 874-7483
- 2 7500 Brooktree Rd Ste 302, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 367-0600
Pittsburgh Office9104 Babcock Blvd Ste 2120, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 367-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Clarion Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Szabo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1194729160
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szabo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szabo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szabo works at
Dr. Szabo has seen patients for Runner's Knee, Adhesive Capsulitis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szabo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Szabo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szabo.
