Overview of Dr. Scott Tagawa, MD

Dr. Scott Tagawa, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with University Of Southern California Medical Center



Dr. Tagawa works at Genitourinary (GU) Oncology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.